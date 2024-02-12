U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Stipp, left, 51st Security Forces Squadron armory noncommissioned officer in charge, and Tech. Sgt. Glenda Francis, 51st SFS combat arms NCOIC, prepares rifles for an active shooter response training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2024. Stipp and Francis loaded the training rifle magazines with blanks, and capped the muzzles, creating a safe and lifelike scenario that enhances the training experience for defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 02:29
|Photo ID:
|8242908
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-YU621-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defenders train on active shooter response [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defenders train on active shooter response
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT