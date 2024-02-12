Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders train on active shooter response [Image 8 of 8]

    Defenders train on active shooter response

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Stipp, left, 51st Security Forces Squadron armory noncommissioned officer in charge, and Tech. Sgt. Glenda Francis, 51st SFS combat arms NCOIC, prepares rifles for an active shooter response training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2024. Stipp and Francis loaded the training rifle magazines with blanks, and capped the muzzles, creating a safe and lifelike scenario that enhances the training experience for defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 02:29
    Photo ID: 8242908
    VIRIN: 240214-F-YU621-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Defenders train on active shooter response [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    TCCC
    Active Shooter Training
    51st Security Forces Squadron

