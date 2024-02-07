Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGILE FLAG 24-1 [Image 17 of 19]

    AGILE FLAG 24-1

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mary McKnight 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Blakely, an explosive ordnance disposal team member, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, provides Tactical Combat Casualty Care to a fellow airman during a simulated mass casualty event on March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 31, 2024, during exercise AGILE FLAG 24-1. By providing the Expeditionary Air Base, or XAB, Force Element, the 4th Fighter Wing has been tailored to integrate with the existing Combatant Command and control structures to support Joint Force Air Component Commander mission priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mass Communication Specialist Tech. Sgt. Mary McKnight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 23:27
    Photo ID: 8234749
    VIRIN: 240131-Z-AU266-1930
    Resolution: 5008x3336
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
    Hometown: GOLDSBORO, NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AGILE FLAG 24-1 [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Mary McKnight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    C-130s
    F-15s
    Agile Flag
    Agile Exercise Agile Flag 24-1

