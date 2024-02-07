U.S Airmen complete pre-flight checks as Multi-Capable Airmen, assigned to the 152nd Airlift Wing, board a C-130H Hercules during exercise AGILE FLAG 24-1, on the flight line of March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024. MCA are force packages designed to sustain dispersed agile operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mary McKnight)

