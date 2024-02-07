Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGILE FLAG 24-1 [Image 5 of 19]

    AGILE FLAG 24-1

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mary McKnight 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S Airmen complete pre-flight checks as Multi-Capable Airmen, assigned to the 152nd Airlift Wing, board a C-130H Hercules during exercise AGILE FLAG 24-1, on the flight line of March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024. MCA are force packages designed to sustain dispersed agile operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mary McKnight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 23:27
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
    Hometown: GOLDSBORO, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AGILE FLAG 24-1 [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Mary McKnight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    C-130s
    F-15s
    Agile Flag
    Agile Exercise Agile Flag 24-1

