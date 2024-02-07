U.S Airmen complete pre-flight checks as Multi-Capable Airmen, assigned to the 152nd Airlift Wing, board a C-130H Hercules during exercise AGILE FLAG 24-1, on the flight line of March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024. MCA are force packages designed to sustain dispersed agile operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mary McKnight)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 23:27
|Photo ID:
|8234737
|VIRIN:
|240129-Z-AU266-1897
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|16.49 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AGILE FLAG 24-1 [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Mary McKnight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
