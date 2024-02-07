A U.S. Airman assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, totes two buckets across the flight line at the Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Jan. 30, 2024, during exercise AGILE FLAG 24-1. By providing the Expeditionary Air Base, or XAB, Force Elements, the 4 FW has been tailored to integrate with the existing Combatant Command command and control structures to support Joint Force Air Component Commander mission priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mass Communication Specialist Tech. Sgt. Mary McKnight)

