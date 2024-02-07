A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, departs the flight line of March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024, during exercise AGILE FLAG 24-1. Acting as the XAB Force Element, the 4 FW has been tailored to integrate with the existing Combatant Command and control structures to support Joint Force Air Component Commander mission priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mary McKnight)

