A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, departs the flight line of March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024, during exercise AGILE FLAG 24-1. Acting as the XAB Force Element, the 4 FW has been tailored to integrate with the existing Combatant Command and control structures to support Joint Force Air Component Commander mission priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mary McKnight)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 23:27
|Photo ID:
|8234733
|VIRIN:
|240129-Z-AU266-1899
|Resolution:
|4275x2848
|Size:
|7.72 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AGILE FLAG 24-1 [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Mary McKnight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
