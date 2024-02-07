Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AGILE FLAG 24-1 [Image 1 of 19]

    AGILE FLAG 24-1

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mary McKnight 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, departs the flight line of March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024, during exercise AGILE FLAG 24-1. Acting as the XAB Force Element, the 4 FW has been tailored to integrate with the existing Combatant Command and control structures to support Joint Force Air Component Commander mission priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mary McKnight)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 23:27
    Photo ID: 8234733
    VIRIN: 240129-Z-AU266-1899
    Resolution: 4275x2848
    Size: 7.72 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AGILE FLAG 24-1 [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Mary McKnight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AGILE FLAG 24-1
    AGILE FLAG 24-1
    AGILE FLAG 24-1
    AGILE FLAG 24-1
    AGILE FLAG 24-1
    AGILE FLAG 24-1
    AGILE FLAG 24-1
    AGILE FLAG 24-1
    AGILE FLAG 24-1
    AGILE FLAG 24-1
    AGILE FLAG 24-1
    AGILE FLAG 24-1
    AGILE FLAG 24-1
    AGILE FLAG 24-1
    AGILE FLAG 24-1
    AGILE FLAG 24-1
    AGILE FLAG 24-1
    AGILE FLAG 24-1
    AGILE FLAG 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    C-130s
    F-15s
    Agile Flag
    Agile Exercise Agile Flag 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT