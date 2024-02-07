A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, secures an unexploded ordnance during a simulated mass casualty event on March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 31, 2024, during exercise AGILE FLAG 24-1. By providing the Expeditionary Air Base, or XAB, Force Element, the 4th Fighter Wing has been tailored to integrate with the existing Combatant Command and control structures to support Joint Force Air Component Commander mission priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mass Communication Specialist Tech. Sgt. Mary McKnight)

