U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, sit in a simulated hardened shelter during a simulated attack on March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 31, 2024, during exercise AGILE FLAG 24-1. By providing the Expeditionary Air Base, or XAB, Force Element, the 4 FW has been tailored to integrate with the existing Combatant Command and control structures to support Joint Force Air Component Commander mission priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mass Communication Specialist Tech. Sgt. Mary McKnight)

