U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Morrell, Adjutant General, South Dakota National Guard, speaks to Airmen deployed to Naval Air Station North Island during Operation Seawolf, a joint maritime Agile Combat Employment exercise at NASNI, Coronado, California, Jan. 31, 2024. Operation Seawolf, a two week long exercise, focused on joint, maritime airpower and multi-capable airmen concepts to increase the unit’s overall force readiness for land and sea operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 21:51
|Photo ID:
|8222896
|VIRIN:
|240131-Z-WN050-1001
|Resolution:
|6907x4605
|Size:
|21.89 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Seawolf [Image 74 of 74], by TSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT