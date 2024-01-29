U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Morrell, Adjutant General, South Dakota National Guard, speaks to Airmen deployed to Naval Air Station North Island during Operation Seawolf, a joint maritime Agile Combat Employment exercise at NASNI, Coronado, California, Jan. 31, 2024. Operation Seawolf, a two week long exercise, focused on joint, maritime airpower and multi-capable airmen concepts to increase the unit’s overall force readiness for land and sea operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

