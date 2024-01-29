U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. TJ Kaffar, left, and Staff Sgt. Garrett Hagen, both crew chiefs, 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, perform post flight checks on a F-16 Fighting Falcon at the end of a flying day during Operation Seawolf, a joint maritime Agile Combat Employment exercise at Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado, California, Jan. 30, 2024. Operation Seawolf focused on joint, maritime airpower and multi-capable airmen concepts to increase the unit’s overall force readiness for land and sea operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

