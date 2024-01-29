U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Morrell, Adjutant General, South Dakota National Guard, recognizes Senior Airman Nathaniel Mungunkhet, aerospace ground equipment technician, for his role during Operation Seawolf at Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado, California, Jan. 31, 2024. Operation Seawolf, a two week long Agile Combat Employment exercise, focused on joint, maritime airpower and multi-capable airmen concepts to increase the unit’s overall force readiness for land and sea operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 21:51 Photo ID: 8222887 VIRIN: 240131-Z-WN050-1004 Resolution: 5577x3718 Size: 12.69 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Seawolf [Image 74 of 74], by TSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.