U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Bork, non-destructive inspection technician, 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, inspects the canopy of a F-16 Fighting Falcon during Operation Seawolf, a joint maritime Agile Combat Employment exercise at Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado, California, Jan. 30, 2024. NDI is responsible for verifying the structural integrity of equipment and utilizes various, non-destructive processes to conduct inspections. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

