A F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, takes off during Operation Seawolf, a joint maritime Agile Combat Employment exercise at Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado, California, Jan. 31, 2024. Operation Seawolf took place in multiple locations across the west coast and integrated operations with local Navy, Marine and Air Force assets to increase the unit’s overall force readiness for land and sea operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 21:51 Photo ID: 8222897 VIRIN: 240131-Z-WN050-2003 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 27.16 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Seawolf [Image 74 of 74], by TSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.