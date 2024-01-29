U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Darin Gillen, aircraft armament systems technician, 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, inspects the weapons systems of a F-16 Fighting Falcon during Operation Seawolf, a joint maritime Agile Combat Employment exercise at Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado, California, Jan. 30, 2024. Operation Seawolf focused on joint, maritime airpower and multi-capable airmen concepts to increase the unit’s overall force readiness for land and sea operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 21:51
|Photo ID:
|8222882
|VIRIN:
|240130-Z-WN050-5060
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|13.92 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Seawolf [Image 74 of 74], by TSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT