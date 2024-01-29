U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonah Longville, aircraft armament systems technician, 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, aligns the weapons system of a F-16 Fighting Falcon during Operation Seawolf, a joint maritime Agile Combat Employment exercise at Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado, California, Jan. 30, 2024. Operation Seawolf focused on joint, maritime airpower and multi-capable airmen concepts to increase the unit’s overall force readiness for land and sea operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 21:51 Photo ID: 8222889 VIRIN: 240130-Z-WN050-5083 Resolution: 6241x4161 Size: 14.18 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Seawolf [Image 74 of 74], by TSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.