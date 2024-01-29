Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Seawolf [Image 66 of 74]

    Operation Seawolf

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonah Longville, aircraft armament systems technician, 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, aligns the weapons system of a F-16 Fighting Falcon during Operation Seawolf, a joint maritime Agile Combat Employment exercise at Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado, California, Jan. 30, 2024. Operation Seawolf focused on joint, maritime airpower and multi-capable airmen concepts to increase the unit’s overall force readiness for land and sea operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 21:51
    Photo ID: 8222889
    VIRIN: 240130-Z-WN050-5083
    Resolution: 6241x4161
    Size: 14.18 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Seawolf [Image 74 of 74], by TSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf
    Operation Seawolf

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SDNG
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    Seawolf
    Agile Combat Employment
    Multi Capable Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT