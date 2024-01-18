U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Griggs, 9th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel information service center section chief, poses for a photograph while collecting the foreign object debris (FOD) that other FOD walk participants gathered Jan. 3, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The FOD walk was the first base-wide event held in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)



