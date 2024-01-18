Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FOD Walk [Image 2 of 8]

    FOD Walk

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Sikora, 9th Medical Group chief of medical staff, discovers a screw during the foreign object debris (FOD) walk Jan. 3, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Despite its size, FOD items, like the screw identified by Sikora, could potentially cause thousands of dollars worth of damage to aircraft if accidentally ingested by the engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 23:35
    Photo ID: 8209211
    VIRIN: 240103-F-DG904-1006
    Resolution: 8448x6336
    Size: 11.62 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FOD Walk [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FOD Walk
    FOD Walk
    FOD Walk
    FOD Walk
    FOD Walk
    FOD Walk
    FOD Walk
    FOD Walk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT