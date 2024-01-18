U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Sikora, 9th Medical Group chief of medical staff, discovers a screw during the foreign object debris (FOD) walk Jan. 3, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Despite its size, FOD items, like the screw identified by Sikora, could potentially cause thousands of dollars worth of damage to aircraft if accidentally ingested by the engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 23:35 Photo ID: 8209211 VIRIN: 240103-F-DG904-1006 Resolution: 8448x6336 Size: 11.62 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FOD Walk [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.