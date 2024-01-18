Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FOD Walk [Image 1 of 8]

    FOD Walk

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and Guardians actively take part in the foreign object debris (FOD) walk, clearing debris that could pose harm to aircraft Jan. 3, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The FOD walk represents a collective effort by the entire base to minimize debris that could potentially cause damage to aircraft engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 23:35
    Photo ID: 8209210
    VIRIN: 240103-F-DG904-1008
    Resolution: 5420x4065
    Size: 10.7 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
