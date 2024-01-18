Airmen and Guardians actively take part in the foreign object debris (FOD) walk, clearing debris that could pose harm to aircraft Jan. 3, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The FOD walk is a collective effort by the entire base to minimize debris, marking the first base-wide event of 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)



This work, FOD Walk [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.