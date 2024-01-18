Two service members engage in the foreign object debris (FOD) walk, clearing debris that could pose a threat to aircraft Jan. 3, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The FOD walk marks the first base-wide event held in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|01.03.2024
|01.24.2024 23:35
|8209212
|240103-F-DG904-1005
|5469x7292
|13.67 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|1
|0
This work, FOD Walk [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
