Two service members engage in the foreign object debris (FOD) walk, clearing debris that could pose a threat to aircraft Jan. 3, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The FOD walk marks the first base-wide event held in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

