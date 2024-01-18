Members from the 9th Comptroller Squadron actively participate in clearing debris off the flight line during the annual foreign object (FOD) walk Jan. 3, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. FOD walks play a vital role in eliminating small objects that can be ingested by aircraft engines, potentially causing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)



