U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Griggs, 9th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel information service center section chief, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marshall Spooner, the 9th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel information service center section chief, pose for a photograph during the foreign object debris (FOD) walk Jan. 3, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The FOD walk exemplifies a collective effort by the entire base to minimize debris that could potentially cause damage to aircraft engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 23:35 Photo ID: 8209217 VIRIN: 240103-F-DG904-1010 Resolution: 5927x4445 Size: 9.2 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FOD Walk [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.