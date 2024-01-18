U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anthony Davidson, 9th Reconnaissance Wing first sergeant, engages in the foreign object debris (FOD) walk by gathering trash on the flight line Jan. 3, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The FOD walk represents a collective effort by the entire base to minimize debris that could potentially cause damage to aircraft engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)



