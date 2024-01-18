Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FOD Walk [Image 5 of 8]

    FOD Walk

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anthony Davidson, 9th Reconnaissance Wing first sergeant, engages in the foreign object debris (FOD) walk by gathering trash on the flight line Jan. 3, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The FOD walk represents a collective effort by the entire base to minimize debris that could potentially cause damage to aircraft engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 23:35
    Photo ID: 8209214
    VIRIN: 240103-F-DG904-1004
    Resolution: 5072x6762
    Size: 18.81 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FOD Walk [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

