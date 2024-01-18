240118-N-EU502-1003 (Jan. 18, 2024) – First class petty officers take the chief petty officer exam in the troop training classroom aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 18. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.1093
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 21:28
|Photo ID:
|8204140
|VIRIN:
|240118-N-EU502-1003
|Resolution:
|3450x2300
|Size:
|840.61 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Chief Exam [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT