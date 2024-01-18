Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Damage Control [Image 17 of 20]

    USS Tripoli Damage Control

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240118-N-IL330-1147 (Jan. 18, 2024) – Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Tynajia Ford, from New York, prepares to hang a water mist containment sock aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Jan. 18. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 21:28
    Photo ID: 8204138
    VIRIN: 240118-N-IL330-1147
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 807.73 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Damage Control [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Welding
    USS Tripoli Welding
    USS Tripoli Welding
    USS Tripoli Welding
    USS Tripoli Welding
    USS Tripoli Welding
    USS Tripoli Weapons Familiarization
    USS Tripoli Weapons Familiarization
    USS Tripoli Weapons Familiarization
    USS Tripoli Weapons Familiarization
    USS Tripoli Weapons Familiarization
    USS Tripoli Weapons Familiarization
    USS Tripoli Damage Control
    USS Tripoli Damage Control
    USS Tripoli Damage Control
    USS Tripoli Damage Control
    USS Tripoli Damage Control
    USS Tripoli Chief Exam
    USS Tripoli Chief Exam
    USS Tripoli Chief Exam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT