USS Tripoli Damage Control

240118-N-IL330-1147 (Jan. 18, 2024) – Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Tynajia Ford, from New York, prepares to hang a water mist containment sock aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Jan. 18. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

