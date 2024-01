USS Tripoli Weapons Familiarization

240118-N-VR794-1284 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 18, 2024) – Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Randy Barroso (right), from Worcester, Massachusetts, conducts weapons familiarization training with Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Arlene Rodriguez, from Dallas, during a weapons familiarization training aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan 18. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)

