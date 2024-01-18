240118-N-VR794-1213 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 18, 2024) – Sailors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) participate in a weapons familiarization training, Jan 18. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 21:28
|Photo ID:
|8204129
|VIRIN:
|240118-N-VR794-1213
|Resolution:
|5316x3544
|Size:
|999.68 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Weapons Familiarization [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT