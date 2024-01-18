Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Weapons Familiarization [Image 12 of 20]

    USS Tripoli Weapons Familiarization

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240118-N-VR794-1561 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 18, 2024) – Chief Warrant Officer Brian Sweeting, from Satellite Beach, Florida, practices M9 service pistol handling during a weapons familiarization training aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan 18. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 21:28
    Photo ID: 8204133
    VIRIN: 240118-N-VR794-1561
    Resolution: 3171x2114
    Size: 281.92 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Weapons Familiarization [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Sailor
    US Navy
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

