240118-N-VR794-1561 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 18, 2024) – Chief Warrant Officer Brian Sweeting, from Satellite Beach, Florida, practices M9 service pistol handling during a weapons familiarization training aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan 18. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 21:28
|Photo ID:
|8204133
|VIRIN:
|240118-N-VR794-1561
|Resolution:
|3171x2114
|Size:
|281.92 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Weapons Familiarization [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT