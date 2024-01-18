Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Chief Exam [Image 18 of 20]

    USS Tripoli Chief Exam

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240118-N-EU502-1001 (Jan. 18, 2024) – First class petty officers take the chief petty officer exam in the troop training classroom aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 18. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    This work, USS Tripoli Chief Exam [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

