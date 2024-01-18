240118-N-IL330-1125 (Jan. 18, 2024) – Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Allan Olay, from Vallejo, California, hangs a water mist containment sock aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Jan. 18. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
This work, USS Tripoli Damage Control [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
