U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 71st Rescue and Rescue Generation Squadrons load cargo onto a HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2024. Less than 24 hours after evacuating for a storm, crews prepared to head out to exercise Red Flag at Nellis AFB, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 10:17
|Photo ID:
|8200033
|VIRIN:
|240110-F-JS667-1008
|Resolution:
|2755x2391
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
