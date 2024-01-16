71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag

An HC-130J Combat King II sits on the runway before heading to Red Flag 24-1 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2024. There are typically three iterations of Red Flag annually, including U.S. only and with Allies and Partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

