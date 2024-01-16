71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 71st Rescue and Rescue Generation Squadrons load cargo onto an HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2024 in preparation for Red Flag 24-1. Following the storm evacuation, 24 hours after the all clear, crews swapped out and headed to Red Flag to conduct a variety of exercise scenarios, including defensive counter air, offensive counter air suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counter air-air interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

