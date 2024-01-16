71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag

U.S. Air Force Capt. Isaac Kasten, 71st Rescue Squadron, walks toward an aircraft at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2024 to leave for exercise Red Flag 24-1. Red Flag exercises provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

