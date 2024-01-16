Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag [Image 8 of 9]

    71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Isaac Kasten, 71st Rescue Squadron, walks toward an aircraft at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2024 to leave for exercise Red Flag 24-1. Red Flag exercises provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 10:17
    Photo ID: 8200032
    VIRIN: 240110-F-JS667-1023
    Resolution: 4142x2810
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag
    71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag
    71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag
    71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag
    71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag
    71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag
    71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag
    71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag
    71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody AFB
    Air Force
    71st Rescue Squadron
    23rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT