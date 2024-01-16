71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag

A U.S. Air Force Airman waits to depart to exercise Red Flag from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2024. Less than 24 hours after evacuating and receiving the all clear from a storm, crews returned to Moody, swapped out personnel and loaded cargo to head out to exercise Red Flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|01.10.2024
|01.17.2024 10:22
|8200024
|240110-F-JS667-1043
|3897x2735
|3.75 MB
|MOODY AFB, GA, US
|0
|0
