An HC-130J Combat King II sits on the runway at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2024, preparing to depart for exercise Red Flag 24-1. Red Flag exercises provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 10:22
|Photo ID:
|8200023
|VIRIN:
|240110-F-JS667-1047
|Resolution:
|4222x2929
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
