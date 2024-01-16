U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 71st Rescue Generation Squadron prepare to load cargo onto a HC-130J Combat King II before heading to Red Flag 24-1 from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2024. Red Flag is a contested combat training exercise held annually at Nellis AFB, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 10:18
|Photo ID:
|8200030
|VIRIN:
|240110-F-JS667-1004
|Resolution:
|4432x2904
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT