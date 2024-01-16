71st RQS and RGS leave for Red Flag

U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare to depart to Red Flag 24-1 from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2024. Less than 24 hours after evacuating and receiving the all clear from a storm, crews returned to Moody, swapped out personnel and loaded cargo to head out to exercise Red Flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
