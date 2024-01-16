Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th “Tigers” take on Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 [Image 7 of 7]

    79th “Tigers” take on Red Flag-Nellis 24-1

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) “Tigers” perform pre-flight checks at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. 79th FS pilots departed for Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 to participate in an advanced, innovative training environment alongside air forces and airframes from across the globe to further strengthen interoperability and sharpen combat skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    This work, 79th “Tigers” take on Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Shaw Air Force Base
    79th Fighter Squadron
    Red Flag-Nellis 24-1

