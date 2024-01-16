79th “Tigers” take on Red Flag-Nellis 24-1

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) “Tigers” perform pre-flight checks at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. 79th FS pilots departed for Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 to participate in an advanced, innovative training environment alongside air forces and airframes from across the globe to further strengthen interoperability and sharpen combat skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

