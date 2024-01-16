79th “Tigers” take on Red Flag-Nellis 24-1

U.S Air Force Capt. Joshua “Pogo” Holden, 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) pilot, displays squadron pride before taking off for Red Flag-Nellis (RFN) from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. During RFN 24-1, 79th FS “Tigers” will train alongside partner nations and joint forces in advanced training scenarios, helping forge a stronger network of alliances capable of meeting and exceeding global security requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

