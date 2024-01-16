Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th “Tigers” take on Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 [Image 4 of 7]

    79th “Tigers” take on Red Flag-Nellis 24-1

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) “Tigers” emblem is displayed on an F-16C Fighting Falcon leaving for Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 79th FGS play a critical role in ensuring the operational and combat readiness of 20th Fighter Wing aircraft by providing maintenance support during RFN 24-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    F-16
    Shaw Air Force Base
    79th Fighter Squadron
    Red Flag-Nellis 24-1

