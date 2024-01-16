79th “Tigers” take on Red Flag-Nellis 24-1

The 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) “Tigers” emblem is displayed on an F-16C Fighting Falcon leaving for Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 79th FGS play a critical role in ensuring the operational and combat readiness of 20th Fighter Wing aircraft by providing maintenance support during RFN 24-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)
