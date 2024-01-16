79th “Tigers” take on Red Flag-Nellis 24-1

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron “Tigers” takes off to participate in Red Flag-Nellis (RFN) from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2023. The Tigers will participate in RFN 24-1 to sharpen combat capabilities and strengthen partnerships across joint services and allied nations, ensuring the 20th Fighter Wing is capable of providing and maintaining air supremacy anytime, anywhere the mission dictates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

