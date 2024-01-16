Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th “Tigers” take on Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 [Image 5 of 7]

    79th “Tigers” take on Red Flag-Nellis 24-1

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron “Tigers” takes off to participate in Red Flag-Nellis (RFN) from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2023. The Tigers will participate in RFN 24-1 to sharpen combat capabilities and strengthen partnerships across joint services and allied nations, ensuring the 20th Fighter Wing is capable of providing and maintaining air supremacy anytime, anywhere the mission dictates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 09:54
    Photo ID: 8200018
    VIRIN: 240111-F-VV695-1712
    Resolution: 2135x1423
    Size: 181.6 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th “Tigers” take on Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Shaw Air Force Base
    79th Fighter Squadron
    Red Flag-Nellis 24-1

