U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) leave for Red Flag-Nellis (RFN) 24-1 from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. RFN 24-1 provides 79th FS pilots a higher caliber of training in strategy, force design and adversary warfighting, ensuring the 20th Fighter Wing is capable of providing world class combat airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 09:54 Photo ID: 8200016 VIRIN: 240111-F-VV695-1669 Resolution: 4721x3147 Size: 645.14 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 79th “Tigers” take on Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.