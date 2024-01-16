79th “Tigers” take on Red Flag-Nellis 24-1

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jesus “FNT” Maese, 79th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares an F-16C Fighting Falcon to leave for Red Flag-Nellis (RFN) 24-1 from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. RFN 24-1 provides 20th Fighter Wing Airmen an opportunity to increase cooperation, collaboration and interoperability between services across the Department of Defense and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

