U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron “Tigers” board F-16C Fighting Falcons at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. The Tigers were preparing to participate in Red Flag-Nellis 24-1, a large-scale joint exercise designed to provide Airmen an opportunity to experience advanced, relevant and realistic combat scenarios in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 09:54
|Photo ID:
|8200014
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-VV695-1304
|Resolution:
|5030x3593
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 79th “Tigers” take on Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
