U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron “Tigers” board F-16C Fighting Falcons at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. The Tigers were preparing to participate in Red Flag-Nellis 24-1, a large-scale joint exercise designed to provide Airmen an opportunity to experience advanced, relevant and realistic combat scenarios in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 09:54 Photo ID: 8200014 VIRIN: 240111-F-VV695-1304 Resolution: 5030x3593 Size: 1.14 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 79th “Tigers” take on Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.