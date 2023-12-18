A member of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force adjusts his parachute clips proceeding a high-altitude, low opening jump over Tokunoshima Island, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. The training allows U.S. Air Force and JASDF units to work alongside each other while improving the readiness of both armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Brooklyn Golightly)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 03:23
|Photo ID:
|8185709
|VIRIN:
|231115-F-AE827-1085
|Resolution:
|6455x4303
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|TOKUNOSHIMA ISLAND, TOKUSHIMA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota drops HALO jumpers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT