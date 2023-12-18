A member of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force adjusts his parachute clips proceeding a high-altitude, low opening jump over Tokunoshima Island, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. The training allows U.S. Air Force and JASDF units to work alongside each other while improving the readiness of both armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Brooklyn Golightly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.31.2023 03:23 Photo ID: 8185709 VIRIN: 231115-F-AE827-1085 Resolution: 6455x4303 Size: 4.57 MB Location: TOKUNOSHIMA ISLAND, TOKUSHIMA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota drops HALO jumpers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.