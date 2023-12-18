Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota drops HALO jumpers [Image 4 of 7]

    Yokota drops HALO jumpers

    TOKUNOSHIMA ISLAND, TOKUSHIMA, JAPAN

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) await instruction proceeding high-altitude, low opening jumps at Tokunoshima Island, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. The JASDF and U.S. Air Force team of professional Airmen work together through training to maintain the partnership to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Brooklyn Golightly)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 03:23
    VIRIN: 231115-F-AE827-1060
    Location: TOKUNOSHIMA ISLAND, TOKUSHIMA, JP
    This work, Yokota drops HALO jumpers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    Partnerships
    JASDF
    HALO
    36th ALS

