Members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) await instruction proceeding high-altitude, low opening jumps at Tokunoshima Island, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. The JASDF and U.S. Air Force team of professional Airmen work together through training to maintain the partnership to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Brooklyn Golightly)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 03:23
|Photo ID:
|8185706
|VIRIN:
|231115-F-AE827-1060
|Resolution:
|7290x4860
|Size:
|6.43 MB
|Location:
|TOKUNOSHIMA ISLAND, TOKUSHIMA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota drops HALO jumpers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
