Yokota drops HALO jumpers

Members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) don parachutes prior to high-altitude, low opening (HALO) jumps at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. These JASDF paratroopers from Yokota Air Base accomplished a HALO jump to land on a drop zone at Tokunoshima Island in Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Brooklyn Golightly)

