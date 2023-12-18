Members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) don parachutes prior to high-altitude, low opening (HALO) jumps at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. These JASDF paratroopers from Yokota Air Base accomplished a HALO jump to land on a drop zone at Tokunoshima Island in Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Brooklyn Golightly)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 03:23
|Photo ID:
|8185703
|VIRIN:
|231115-F-AE827-1003
|Resolution:
|6661x4441
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota drops HALO jumpers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT