Yokota drops HALO jumpers

An aerial photo of Tokunoshima Island, Japan taken during high-altitude, low opening jump with Japan Air Self-Defense Force on Nov. 15, 2023. Consistent training like this improves interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and JASDF through defense and information exchanges to increase experience between the units, while further cementing the U.S. and Japanese alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Brooklyn Golightly)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 03:23
|Photo ID:
|8185704
|VIRIN:
|231115-F-AE827-1158
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|TOKUNOSHIMA ISLAND, TOKUSHIMA, JP
