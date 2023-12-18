Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota drops HALO jumpers [Image 5 of 7]

    Yokota drops HALO jumpers

    TOKUNOSHIMA ISLAND, TOKUSHIMA, JAPAN

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force adjusts his parachute clips following a high-altitude, low opening jump over Tokunoshima Island, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. The training allows U.S. Air Force and JASDF units to work alongside each other while improving the readiness of both armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Brooklyn Golightly)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Location: TOKUNOSHIMA ISLAND, TOKUSHIMA, JP
    This work, Yokota drops HALO jumpers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    Partnerships
    JASDF
    HALO
    36th ALS

